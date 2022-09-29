Maharashtra Govt forms committee to study technical issues in construction of ports & fish unloading centres | File Photo

Maharashtra Government has established a eight member committee headed by the Fisheries Commissioner to take action on the problems arising in with Fish ports and fish landing centres in the state and suggest measures.

The department of animal husbandry and fisheries deputy secretary Shrinivas Shastri on Wednesday issued a government resolution on the formation of a committee which comprises the managing director of Maharashtra Fisheries Development Board, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board, IIT professor Manas Behra and chief engineer of Maharashtra Maritime Board among others.

The government resolution said that the construction of ports at Mirkarwada in Ratnagiri district, Anandwadi in Sindhudurg district, Uran in Raigad district and Sasoon Dock, Mumbai was underway. In addition, under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. (NABARD) and National Agriculture Development Scheme, the construction of a fish unloading centre was also underway. In addition the construction of a port and fish unloading centre was also in progress under the Prime Minister Fisheries Development Scheme. ‘’The committee will study the technical problems during the construction of these ports and fish unloading centres and suggest measures so that the fishing community will benefit,’’ said a senior department officer.

Another officer said that the major problem faced in the smooth running of these ports is excessive silting. The fishing community has been demanding reserved space for fish auction and packing hall so as to enable the landed catch to sort out under hygienic conditions and for auction under shelter so as to ensure deterioration of fish. Infrastructure facilities like boat repairing centre, diesel pump, toilets, water supply system, arrangement for supply of ice, market for local sale, cold storage system and other requirements for fishing activity. ‘’These all factors will be looked into by the committee and make its recommendations,’’ the officer said.