Mumbai: Customs seize 370 grams of gold valued at Rs 18.8 lakh from Dubai flight

According to reports, the gold was being smuggled in wrappers of chocolates after being broken into pieces.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Mumbai Customs officials on Wednesday seized about 370 grams of gold at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from a flight that came in from Dubai.

The value of the seized gold is said to be about Rs 18.8 lakh.

According to reports, the gold was being smuggled in wrappers of chocolates after being broken into pieces.

The gold was hidden between the shirts so that no one could catch it.

Further details are awaited.

article-image

