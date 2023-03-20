OPS strike called off: Big win for Maharashtra state govt employees as demands accepted 'in principle'

Representative image |

The one-week-long indefinite strike of 1.8 million government employees in Maharashtra came to an end on Monday following fruitful negotiations regarding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. Vishwas Katkar, the convenor of the striking unions' coordination committee, stated that the state government has agreed "in principle" to reconsider the discontinuation of the OPS in 2005.

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲

This afternoon, discussions were held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and top state officials, where representatives from Katkar and other unions were also present. These discussions were highly anticipated.

"The government has assured that the OPS will definitely be implemented and also given the same in writing. They will also withdraw the show cause notices issued to the strikers. We shall also fully cooperate with the government on this issue," Katkar told media persons.

𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗠𝗩𝗔 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

The convenor, Vishwas Katkar, announced that due to the successful negotiations, the strike has been immediately called off and all employees will resume their regular duties starting from Tuesday.

Katkar expressed gratitude towards the opposition party, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for supporting the strikers and bringing up their concerns in the state legislature. He also acknowledged the government's positive response to the employees' long-standing demand regarding OPS.

𝗖𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻

It is expected that Chief Minister Shinde will soon make a statement in the legislature regarding the outcome of the negotiations on the OPS issue.

(With inputs from agency)