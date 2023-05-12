Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension order

Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh | PTI

Maharashtra government, on Friday (May 12), dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered he was on-duty.

"The memorandum of charges dated 02/12/2021 issued against Shri. Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed," an order issued by Joint Secretary to Government, Venkatesh Bhat read.

The other order pertaining to his suspension stated, "As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules. 1958, the suspension of Shri. Param Bir Singh. IPS (Retd) is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02/12/2021 to 30/06/2022 shall be treated as a period spent on duty for all purposes."

Param Bir Singh had been facing multiple cases of extortion, corruption and misconduct and he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief over his purported mishandling of the Antilia Bomb Scare case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation that had taken over the probe into these allegations against Singh had registered five separate FIRs and the cases were previously registered by Mumbai Police.