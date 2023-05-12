 Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension order
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension order

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension order

The government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered he was on-duty.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh | PTI

Maharashtra government, on Friday (May 12), dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered he was on-duty.

"The memorandum of charges dated 02/12/2021 issued against Shri. Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed," an order issued by Joint Secretary to Government, Venkatesh Bhat read.

The other order pertaining to his suspension stated, "As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules. 1958, the suspension of Shri. Param Bir Singh. IPS (Retd) is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02/12/2021 to 30/06/2022 shall be treated as a period spent on duty for all purposes."

Param Bir Singh had been facing multiple cases of extortion, corruption and misconduct and he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief over his purported mishandling of the Antilia Bomb Scare case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation that had taken over the probe into these allegations against Singh had registered five separate FIRs and the cases were previously registered by Mumbai Police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...

The Free Press Journal and Mumbai Press Club unite to combat Cybercrime and empower citizens

The Free Press Journal and Mumbai Press Club unite to combat Cybercrime and empower citizens

Uddhav Thackeray: Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest

Uddhav Thackeray: Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest

Mumbai News: 3 killed 42-year-old man in Worli for misbehaving with a woman; held

Mumbai News: 3 killed 42-year-old man in Worli for misbehaving with a woman; held

Thane crime: Former Mumbai Shree winner, addicted to steroids, stabs parents; mother dies, father's...

Thane crime: Former Mumbai Shree winner, addicted to steroids, stabs parents; mother dies, father's...