Mumbai: CBI raids former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's house, files corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a corruption case against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case in October 2021.

After spending four weeks in jail, Aryan, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to "lack of sufficient evidence."

As per information, CBI is also conducting a raid at Wankhede's house in Mumbai's Andheri. Currently, the central agency is conducting raids at other 28 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Kanpur.

A case of corruption was registered against Wankhede following a preliminary inquiry by the CBI on the basis of a vigilance report.

During the vigilance inquiry, it was reveled that Wankhede amassed assets through corruption.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly)