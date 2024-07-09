Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of ₹6,000 To ₹10,000 For Youth Internships

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will likely give a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs10,000 to youngsters for six-month internships in industry after completing their education.

The scheme, named Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, aims to provide skill training and boost employability. While the programme was announced during the state budget among a slew of other welfare initiatives, it was given a go-ahead by the Cabinet on Monday. It will benefit around 10 lakh youths, and will cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

According to an official from the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, the stipend amount will be given according to the qualification of beneficiaries – Rs 6,000 for Class 12 passed, Rs 8,000 for diploma holders and Rs 10,000 for graduates and post-graduates.

The state will likely prepare a mobile application through which the aspirants can apply for the programme. A week-long training will be provided to the beneficiaries in soft skills as well their domain-specific knowledge. The government has so far hasn't fixed any filtering or qualifying criteria and might provide aid to all those who apply.

A government resolution specifying the modalities of the scheme will likely be released in a few days.