 Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of ₹6,000 To ₹10,000 For Youth Internships
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of ₹6,000 To ₹10,000 For Youth Internships

Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of ₹6,000 To ₹10,000 For Youth Internships

While the programme was announced during the state budget among a slew of other welfare initiatives, it was given a go-ahead by the Cabinet on Monday. It will benefit around 10 lakh youths, and will cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

Musab QaziUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will likely give a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs10,000 to youngsters for six-month internships in industry after completing their education.

The scheme, named Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, aims to provide skill training and boost employability. While the programme was announced during the state budget among a slew of other welfare initiatives, it was given a go-ahead by the Cabinet on Monday. It will benefit around 10 lakh youths, and will cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

According to an official from the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, the stipend amount will be given according to the qualification of beneficiaries – Rs 6,000 for Class 12 passed, Rs 8,000 for diploma holders and Rs 10,000 for graduates and post-graduates.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Introduces New Bill To Prevent Malpractices In Competitive Examinations
article-image

The state will likely prepare a mobile application through which the aspirants can apply for the programme. A week-long training will be provided to the beneficiaries in soft skills as well their domain-specific knowledge. The government has so far hasn't fixed any filtering or qualifying criteria and might provide aid to all those who apply.

A government resolution specifying the modalities of the scheme will likely be released in a few days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'First Rain Exposed Mumbai's Mismanagement': Nana Patole Criticises State Government Over Monsoon...

'First Rain Exposed Mumbai's Mismanagement': Nana Patole Criticises State Government Over Monsoon...

Mumbai: State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades For Best Facilities And...

Mumbai: State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades For Best Facilities And...

'Central Railways' Inaction On Garbage Clearance Leads To Waterlogging': RTI Activist Anil Galgali

'Central Railways' Inaction On Garbage Clearance Leads To Waterlogging': RTI Activist Anil Galgali

Maharashtra: Raigad Fort Closed To Tourists Until July 31 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra: Raigad Fort Closed To Tourists Until July 31 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of...

Maharashtra: Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', Offers Monthly Stipend Of...