Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹500 Crore Plan To Revive Dr Ambedkar’s Educational Institutions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: As a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s immense contribution to education, the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved a special five-year plan worth Rs 500 crore for the 'People’s Education Society (PES)' institutions founded by Dr. Ambedkar. The scheme aims to restore, conserve, and strengthen the infrastructure of various educational institutions and hostels established under the society.

Under this plan, nine educational institutions and two hostels founded by Dr. Ambedkar will be renovated and preserved. The government has sanctioned an annual outlay of Rs 100 crore for the next five years, totaling Rs 500 crore, for the implementation of this initiative.

Earlier, on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary, the Maharashtra government had decided to develop places associated with his life and legacy. The newly approved plan is an extension of that commitment, focusing specifically on the educational establishments he founded to promote learning and social empowerment.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, founded the 'People’s Education Society' on July 8, 1945, to advance education among the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. Through this organization, several notable institutions were established: Siddharth College of Arts and Science and Siddharth Night High School in Mumbai (1946); Milind College of Arts and Milind College of Science in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in 1950; Milind Multipurpose High School and Milind Pre-Primary English School in 1955; Milind College in 1956; Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics in 1953; and Siddharth College of Law and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Commerce and Economics at Wadala in 1956. Additionally, Ajintha Boys’ Hostel and Pragya Girls’ Hostel were set up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to provide accommodation for students.

