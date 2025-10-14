Maharashtra Govt Approves 2,228 New Posts To Strengthen Bombay High Court & Benches

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the creation of 2,228 new posts for the Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. The decision was taken for strengthening the judiciary and expediting court proceedings.

The move addresses the long-pending need for additional manpower to ensure faster disposal of cases and smoother court administration. The newly created positions will also support the increased use of information technology and artificial intelligence in court operations, helping to modernize and speed up judicial processes.

Out of the total 2,228 posts, 1,717 positions will be related to administrative functions. The distribution of posts includes 562 for the principal bench in Mumbai, 779 for the appellate branch, 591 for the Aurangabad bench, and 296 for the Nagpur bench. These positions span Group A to Group D categories and will provide essential support for judicial and administrative efficiency across all benches.

Along with the creation of these posts, the Cabinet has also approved the necessary budgetary provisions for salaries and related expenditures.

