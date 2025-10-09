Maharashtra Govt Approves 15% Hike In Honorarium For NHM Contractual Employees

Mumbai: The State Government has approved a 15% increase in the honorarium of contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM). This long-awaited decision, sanctioned by the Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will benefit more than 50,000 employees across Maharashtra. The announcement has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by NHM workers, who have expressed their gratitude towards the Health Minister.

The Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar stated that NHM employees play a vital role in implementing various health initiatives across the state. He added that the government is also considering several other pending demands from the employees. These include regularization of staff who have completed 10 years of continuous service as a one-time measure, extension of ESIS social security benefits to NHM employees, creation of an NHM Employee Welfare Fund to provide financial aid during critical illness, disability, or death, and the provision of special allowances to employees working in remote and Naxal-affected regions.

Additionally, the government is working towards removing pay disparities among contractual employees who joined before 2016–17. The Minister expressed confidence that this decision will boost employee morale and strengthen the functioning of the state’s health system.

The National Health Mission has appointed a large number of contractual employees to ensure effective implementation of various public health programs in the state. The demand for a substantial increase in their honorarium had been pending for many years. Responding positively, the government has now approved a 15% hike, effective from the honorarium payable for June 2025.

Of this 15% increment, 5% will be applied uniformly to all employees, while the remaining 10% will be based on individual performance evaluations.

The Health Minister reiterated that the government remains positive toward other employee-related issues and assured that further action is underway. He emphasized that this decision will enhance the efficiency of the public health department and reinforce its workforce.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/