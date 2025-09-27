 Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each as a gift to anganwadi workers and helpers serving under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each as a gift to anganwadi workers and helpers serving under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has said.

Tatkare said the government has sanctioned Rs 40.61 crore for the initiative, and a government resolution to this effect has been issued on Thursday.

Minister Aditi Tatkare's Statement

"Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in the care, nutrition and overall development of women and children. To acknowledge their dedicated service and add joy to the festive season, the state government has sanctioned this Bhau Beej gift. Every anganwadi worker and helper is a true strength of our society, and we endeavour to make their festival more joyful," Tatkare said.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
Read Also
'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...
article-image

The amount will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries through the commissioner of ICDS, she said.

The decision will bring festive cheer to thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, and make their Diwali celebrations brighter, the minister said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing

Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing

Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers & Helpers

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore