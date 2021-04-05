Maharashtra govt amends ‘break the chain’ order: Commuters with valid tickets can travel from 8 pm to 7 am

Mumbai: A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government issued restrictions under its ‘BreakTheChain’ order, it made some additions and clarifications to the same. This comes after there was confusion among students, industrial workers and citizens, especially on the definition of essential services.

Any student required to physically attend an exam will be allowed to travel to and from the examination centre after 8pm or on weekends, subject to their carrying a valid hall ticket.

The government said persons arriving/ departing by train/ bus/ flight between 8pm and 7am or on weekends could travel to the airport/ bus station/ train station or back home from the same on the basis of a valid ticket.

Industrial workers travelling by private buses/ private vehicles may be allowed to travel on the basis of identity cards, from 8pm to 7am and during weekends, to attend his/ her shift.

Places of worship are currently closed to the public entirely. However, only personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties.

As per Monday’s amended order, petrol pumps and petroleum related products, all cargo services, data centers/ Cloud Service Providers/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services, government and private security services and fruit vendors have been included in the essential services.

SEBI and offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI will be allowed to remain open on all weekdays, only from 7am to 8pm subject to all personnel attending office getting vaccinated at the earliest, as per the criteria of GoI and until vaccinated completely, to carry negative RT-PCR test result certificate valid up to 15 days. This rule will come into effect from April 10, 2021. In absence of the requisite certificate, the offender will be fined an amount of Rs 1,000.

In addition, RBI-regulated entities and intermediaries, including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets, all non-banking financial corporations, all micro finance institutions, offices of advocates and Customs House Agents/ licensed multi modal transport operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products will also function during the same timings.

With regard to weddings scheduled to be held on weekends, the local disaster management authority will have to decide on the same based on the local situation, subject to adherence to all rules laid down for the conduct of weddings.

With regard to allowing domestic help/ drivers/ cooks to work past 8pm and/ or on weekends, the local disaster management authority will decide on the same based on the local situation.

The government has reiterated that the order would be in force from 8pm on Monday, April 5, 2021 and will remain in force till 11.59pm on April 30, 2021.