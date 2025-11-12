Maharashtra Government To Take Over London’s Historic 'India House' As Memorial

Maharashtra Govt To Take Over London’s Historic India House, Develop It As Savarkar Memorial | File Image/ Wikipedia

The Maharashtra government will take over the historic India House in London and convert it into a memorial, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Wednesday. India House, once the residence of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, will be preserved as a site of historical importance, Shelar said. The State has also planned a Sambhaji Maharaj Monument at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district.

India House To Be Preserved As Freedom Memorial

Shelar made the announcement following his official visit to London, which also included retrieving the historic sword of Raghuji Raje Bhosale. The proposal to bring India House under state care was first raised by London-based Indians and Nashik MLA Devyani Farande.

A joint review meeting was convened at the Cultural Affairs Ministry on Wednesday, attended by MLA Farande, and officials from the General Administration, Cultural Affairs, and Archaeology departments, where the proposal was cleared for formal planning.

A committee will now be formed under the chairmanship of Mitra and will include representatives from the General Administration, Cultural Affairs, Archaeology, and Finance Departments. The panel will prepare a detailed report on acquiring India House and present its findings to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for final approval.

Historic Link To India’s Freedom Struggle

Founded in the early 20th century as a student residence, India House later became a hub for Indian revolutionary activities. It holds deep historical significance due to its association with Savarkar and several nationalist figures involved in the anti-colonial movement.

Officials stated that after the acquisition, the government will initiate conservation efforts and develop the site into a memorial highlighting its contribution to India’s freedom struggle. The committee will also examine the legal, financial, and administrative aspects of bringing the property under state ownership.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government successfully repatriated the “Raghuji Sword” of 18th-century Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle for ₹47.15 lakh at a London auction. The sword was brought back to Mumbai in August.

Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial To Come Up At Sangameshwar

In a separate development, the State government has approved the construction of a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district a project first announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Minister Shelar received the conceptual drawings for the project’s first phase on Wednesday.

The proposed memorial will be built on a 5-acre site, with an additional 2 acres acquired for parking and ancillary facilities. Former MLA Pramod Jathar, who attended the meeting, urged that the project be executed in phases and modeled on the grandeur of the Statue of Unity.

Shelar directed officials to begin work on the main memorial structure as per the submitted concept plan. He also sought a detailed report on tourism infrastructure and services surrounding the site to promote cultural tourism in Ratnagiri.

Present at the meeting were officials from the Cultural Affairs and Archaeology departments, Ratnagiri district administration, the Tehsildar, and the Public Works Department (PWD).