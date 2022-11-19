Maharashtra government gives nod to redevelopment of 388 buildings in South Mumbai, will benefit over 40,000 families

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: There is good news for 30 to 40,000 families residing in the MHADA reconstructed buildings in South Mumbai which are 30 years old and dilapidated.

In a major policy decision, the Shinde Fadnavis government has decided to redevelop them as per the section 33(7) of the Development Control Regulation by providing 3 floor space index (FSI) or additional incentive FSI of minimum 78% as made applicable to Prime Minister’s Grant Project (PMGP) buildings in south Mumbai earlier.

The government’s move is with an eye on the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation where in the Shinde camp-BJP alliance is resolved to defeat the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and assume power.

Families will get 400 sq ft of dwelling units

This will help these families to get 400 sq ft of dwelling units from the present 160 to 225 sq ft. The Chief Minister’s Office said that the government will issue notification next week.

Earlier, the government had allowed the redevelopment of 66 MHADA reconstructed buildings, which are 30 years old, under 33(7) of the DCR where in 3 FSI or additional incentive FSI of minimum 78% was granted. They were reconstructed by MHADA under the Prime Minister’s Grant Project (PMGP). The government had issued notification in the past on redevelopment of these 66 buildings under 33(7) of the DCR.

However, the government notification had not included these 388 buildings under 33(7) of the DCR. These buildings were reconstructed by the state government/MHADA but they needed to be redeveloped as they are now old and dilapidated.

Senior housing department officer said, ‘’This will bring relief to thousands of people in these badly damaged buildings. This decision will fulfill the dream of all the tenants/residents residing in tenements of 160 / 225 sq ft area."

The MHADA had invited suggestions and objections

"The MHADA had invited suggestions and objections which were sent to the Town Planning Department at Pune and now it will be sent to the Urban Development Department for its recommendation to the government’s final approval. Thereafter, the government will issue the notification paving the way for the redevelopment of these 388 buildings along with 66 buildings,’’ the officer said.

The officer said out of more than 14,000 old and dilapidated buildings in the city, many buildings have been reconstructed by MHADA. The area of the tenants' rooms in this building is 160 and 225 square feet and the maintenance cost of these buildings has increased.

‘’Due to this, there was a demand for redevelopment of these buildings. Developers were not coming forward for the redevelopment of the buildings as there was not enough floor space index available for the redevelopment of these buildings. But a concrete decision will be taken soon and the notification will be issued next week,’’ said the officer.