Mumbai builder, architect booked for forgery; faked signatures of MHADA tenants for additional FSI

MHADA | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city police has booked an architect and builder for forging signatures of tenants of an Andheri's MHADA complex to avail additional floor space index for redevelopment and to cheat the agency with bogus consent documents.

The builder and architect were booked after MNS leader Manish Dhuri, whose signature was also forged, complained against them.

According to the FIR that Free Press Journal has accessed, Dharmesh Minawala of Pratham Varadvinayak LLP and Architect Ashok Rane had forged signatures of Dhuri and 22 other tenants of MHADA's Azad Nagar, Shiv Sagar CHS in Andheri's Veera Desai Road.