Maha Govt Formation Updates: Ajit Pawar finally leaves from his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence

Ajit Pawar finally leaves from his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leaves from his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence.
Maharashtra: Complaint filed for 'missing' NCP MLA
Merely hours after the BJP made a surprise comeback to power in Maharashtra, a missing complaint was filed at a Thane police station for a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Saturday.
Ajit sacked as NCP legislative unit head after coup, loses whip power; Jayant Patil new NCP chief in assembly
The NCP on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader, hours after he joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected.
Appointment of Jayant Patil as legislative party leader invalid: BJP's Ashish Shelar
As the NCP sacked Ajit Pawar and appointed party state president Jayant Patil as its legislative party chief, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday slammed the decision terming the appointment 'invalid'.
