Maha govt formation Updates: Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress govt won't last for long, says Ramdas Athawale

Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP govt won't last for long, says Ramdas Athawale
Amid negotiations between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday stated that their government will not last long. "If Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have 154 seats in total then they have the right to form government in Maharashtra. Congress party is not getting the Chief Minister's post from what I have heard. Shiv Sena and NCP are getting the post for 2.5 years each," Athawale told ANI here.
Whoever forms govt, we will get farmers' work done: Gadkari
Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. "Whosoever forms the government, work will be carried out in a good manner. Irrespective of whose government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in farmers' interest. Farmers are more important...who is part of the government is insignificant," the minister said.
