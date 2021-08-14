Maharashtra: FYJC admissions begin,1st merit list to be declared on August 27 at at 11thadmission.org.in

Following the cancellation of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 first year junior college (FYJC), the directorate of education (secondary and higher secondary), Maharashtra, released the schedule for the centralised online admission process on Friday. The first merit list for FYJC admission will be declared at 10 am on August 27 at https://11thadmission.org.in

As per the schedule, students can register, fill application forms (Part 1) and send their application for Class 11 FYJC admission through the portal starting from 11am on August 14 to 11pm on August 22. Students will be allowed to fill Part 2 of the application form and check for available seats in junior colleges from 10am on August 17 to 11pm on August 22.

Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai division said, “All junior colleges will conduct the entire admission process via online mode. Merit list for quota admissions will be declared online at the college level. In view of the Covid-19 situation, colleges should collect admission fee from students only through digital payment modes, to contain the spread of coronavirus.”

Following the declaration of the provisional general merit list for objection or correction requests, the first merit list for Round 1 of admissions will be declared at 10am on August 27. Students who have been allotted seats will have until 6pm on August 30 to confirm their admission. The vacancy list for admissions, Round 2, will be displayed at 10pm on August 30.

The second admission round will be conducted from August 31 to September 4, the third one from September 5 to 11 and the fourth, from September 12 to 17, 2021, tentatively. Sangave said, “The final schedule for second and further admission rounds will be announced soon. Junior colleges will be responsible for completing the syllabus of students admitted after the commencement of colleges, by conducting extra classes.”

FYJC ADMISSION SCHEDULE

· Students can register and fill Part 1 of application form from 11am on August 14 to 11pm on August 22

· Display of available seats and filling of Part 2 of form from 10am on August 17 to 11pm on August 22

· Display of provisional general merit list from 10am on August 23 to 5pm on August 24

· Display of merit list for Round 1 at 10am on August 27

· Students can confirm admission from 10am on August 27 to 6pm on August 30

· Display of vacancy of seats for Round 2 of admissions at 10pm on August 30

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 07:54 AM IST