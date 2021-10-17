e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:41 PM IST

Maharashtra: Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar on Sunday quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which he had left seven years ago, along with former MLA Omprakash Pokarna.

Khatgaonkar said he earlier was an opponent of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan but not anymore, adding that he liked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "I need to be in the Congress if our activists have to get justice".

Chavan welcomed Khatgaonkar and Pokarna into the party, tweeting that their presence would strengthen the Congress in not just Nanded but all of Marathwada.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra government's negligence responsible for coal shortage: Ex-Union minister Hansraj Ahir

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal