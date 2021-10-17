Maharashtra: Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress

Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar on Sunday quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which he had left seven years ago, along with former MLA Omprakash Pokarna.

Khatgaonkar said he earlier was an opponent of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan but not anymore, adding that he liked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "I need to be in the Congress if our activists have to get justice".

Chavan welcomed Khatgaonkar and Pokarna into the party, tweeting that their presence would strengthen the Congress in not just Nanded but all of Marathwada.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:41 PM IST