Maharashtra: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Reveals Emissary's Name In Allegations Against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Pune: The sensational allegations by the former home minister of Maharashtra against his current incumbent have created ripples not just in the state but also in New Delhi.

The latest salvo by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, revealing the identity of the person who acted as an emissary during events that unfolded three years ago, has given rise to speculation about whether the current Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also bring out the audio or video in his possession, as he had earlier told the media. If both these leaders continue to produce evidence that they earlier claimed to have in their possession, this could become a big political issue in the coming weeks, ahead of the assembly election session.

About The Issue

Some days ago, Anil Deshmukh told the media in Maharashtra that when he was the home minister, around three years ago, he was approached by a person who claimed to be an emissary of Fadnavis and had told Deshmukh to prepare three affidavits against four leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. Deshmukh told the media that he refused to do so, following which he had faced action from Central government agencies.

Now for the first time, Deshmukh has named the emissary who had brought the drafts to him – Samit Kadam, head of the youth wing of the Jana Surajya Shakti Party, based in Miraj. Deshmukh had previously told the media that he had a pen drive containing the evidence of his allegations.

On Saturday, Deshmukh iterated that the video evidence about Kadam coming and discussing the matter with him was available and if needed, he could present it. Speaking to the media about the matter, Fadnavis had previously said, “Whatever action was taken against Mr Deshmukh, was taken under the orders of the high court, so there was no political motive in it, as is being claimed.”

On another occasion, he had said that he was in possession of some audio and video clips where Deshmukh could be seen making objectionable utterances. The allegations and counter-allegations have made a sensation even in the national media, in the last few days. How these allegations will affect public perception in the current political context will be worth watching.

It was obvious during the recent Lok Sabha polls that the Shiv Sena (UBT) gained from the sympathy wave generated by the split in the party. The question now is whether a similar wave will be created for Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray if people believe Deshmukh about the Thackerays reportedly being targeted.