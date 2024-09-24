 Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
The AIMIM members said that they had been waiting for hours on the highway. The police later resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd. An FIR has been registered at Kopri Police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Mumbai: After the protest rally by AIMIM workers that took place at Kopri Highway on Monday late night, a FIR has been registered against the protestors for rasta roko.

On Monday around 11.30 pm the party members claimed that their MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, was unreachable and they were unaware of the current situation, and that they had been waiting for hours on the highway. The police even resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd, reports say.

Heavy police force was deployed on Monday night to maintain the law and order situation on Mulund check naka. Additioal Commissioner of Police, ACP and Senior Police Inspector were also represent at the spot.

An FIR has been registered against the protestors at Kopri Police Station. More information on the case registered against the AIMIM workers and which section of BNS are applied.

'We Will Not Tolerate Insulting Remarks Against Any Religion,' Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against BJP...
What Exactly Happened on Monday

A large protest led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, along with other political and social groups, gathered over 12,000 members of the Muslim community to seek action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj over their alleged hate speeches. However, the massive crowd was not allowed to enter Mumbai late at night on Monday and had to return from Mulund Check Naka.

Thane: Several Booked For Unlawful Assembly In Shanti Nagar For Protesting Against Mahant Ramgiri &...
The protest, named the 'Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,' began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and involved hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada heading toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway. The convoy caused major traffic disruption, marking the first time a protest rally jammed the expressway.

