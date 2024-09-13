'We Will Not Tolerate Insulting Remarks Against Any Religion,' Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's Controversial Remark

Left To Right: BJP leader Nitesh Rane, DCM Ajit Pawar | File

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned political party leaders not to make derogatory comments against any religion, stating that such behavior will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. He also warned that strict action would be taken against leaders who make such remarks. Pawar’s statement comes after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's recent speech, in which he made controversial statements targeting minorities.

In his speech, Nitesh Rane urged Hindus not to conduct business or transactions with Muslims and suggested checking their Aadhaar cards to verify their identity. He appealed to Hindus to transact only with fellow Hindus.

Ajit Pawar strongly objected to these comments. While addressing a rally in Alandi, Pune, he said, "Someone stands and makes comments against another religion. As a political party, we do not support such comments; in fact, we oppose them. You may have differences of opinion, but you cannot make insulting statements against others' caste or religion and create tension in society. We will not tolerate such comments in Shiv-Shahu-Ambedkar's Maharashtra. Strong legal action will be taken against those responsible."

Shiv Sena leader and Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, also condemned Nitesh Rane's statement. He said, "We have Abdul Sattar in our party, who is doing good work and carrying forward the ideals of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Many Muslims have joined Shiv Sena and are working actively in their constituencies. No one should spread hatred among communities."