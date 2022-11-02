e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district

Maharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district

Nearly 2,000 farmers participated in the rally, which started from the entry point of Alibag town and headed towards the collector's office, an official said.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district | Representative image
Follow us on

Alibag: Farmers in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday took out a rally here to protest the proposed bulk drug park in Murud and Roha taluka.

Nearly 2,000 farmers participated in the rally, which started from the entry point of Alibag town and headed towards the collector's office, an official said.

The rally organised by farmers' organisation Shetkari Samiti was stopped midway by the police.

Read Also
Maharashtra loses Bulk Drug Park project to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh
article-image

Addressing the rally, former president of the BJP's south Raigad unit Mahesh Mohite said farmers had been against the bulk drug park project since the beginning.

17 villages to be affected

At least 17 villages will be affected by land acquisition for the project, and this will not only include farmland, but also houses and small residential colonies, he claimed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district

Maharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district

Maharashtra: 153 shops and commercial establishments in Thane fined for not displaying signboards in...

Maharashtra: 153 shops and commercial establishments in Thane fined for not displaying signboards in...

Amid death reports, kin of media exec Zulfi feel his disappearance is a case of mistaken identity

Amid death reports, kin of media exec Zulfi feel his disappearance is a case of mistaken identity

Navi Mumbai: Greens raise red flag, report illegal tree hacking at Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Greens raise red flag, report illegal tree hacking at Belapur

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 15 Covid cases on November 1, decreasing trend reported for Oct

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 15 Covid cases on November 1, decreasing trend reported for Oct