Maharashtra Energy Minister visits state load dispatch centre at Kalwa

Mumbai: Two weeks after the power failure in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Minister of Energy Dr Nitin Raut on Monday visited the state load dispatch centre at Kalwa which is responsible for carrying out real time operations for grid control and despatch of electricity within the region through secure and economic operation of the regional grid. Dr Raut expressed displeasure over Tata Power’s inability to sustain the functioning of Mumbai islanding scheme on October 12. Already three separate teams are inquiring into this aspect and leading reasons responsible for the power outage.

Dr Raut’s visit comes days after the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission in its order last week observed that the prolonged power failure could have been avoided had the Mumbai system survived from outside the grid disturbance after the operationalization of the Mumbai islanding scheme and if Tata Power was able to bring its hydro thermal generation into service without delays.

Dr Raut emphasised the need for transformation and reforms in the islanding system for smooth power supply. He made a strong case for timely execution of power transmission and distribution schemes considering demand and supply up to 2030.

Dr Raut said, “In 1981 the Islanding system came into existence. How islanding of Tata Power failed on 12th October? What is the use of islanding if the power supply in Mumbai is not regular?’’ He further wanted to know whether Tata Power held periodical reviews and made appropriate changes in the islanding system.

According to the minister, Mumbai’s power need is at present 3,800 mw which is expected to rise to 5,000 mw by 2030. ‘’ There is a need for reforms, transformation and modernisation of the system,’’ he noted.

Dr Raut made a strong case for undertaking a detailed study to modernise transmission and distribution in metropolitan cities to ensure 24x7 power supply and avoid grid collapse. ‘’Tata Power and Adani Electricity should also take initiative in this regard. The proposed study should also look into the possibility of expanding the Mumbai islanding system. ‘’If the islanding system of Tata Company had worked properly on October 12, the power supply in Mumbai should have been restored early,’’ he noted.