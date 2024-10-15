Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane & Navi Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Scheduled On November 23

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X | Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will include polling in Thane and Navi Mumbai. The elections will take place in __ phases, with polling in the Thane and Navi Mumbai regions scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will occur on November 23.

Thane and Navi Mumbai, which have seen rapid urbanization and are key industrial and residential hubs, will play a major role in the overall outcome of the elections. Together, these areas cover several crucial Assembly constituencies that could swing the election outcome in favour of either the ruling or opposition alliance.

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, the contest will primarily be between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other hand, the MVA is made up of the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

Names Of Seats In Thane

Thane: Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, Murbad, Ambernath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Meera Bhayandar, Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Mumbra-Kalwa, Airoli, Belapur.

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena Likely In Thane

The upcoming elections in these regions will see a battle for dominance, particularly in Thane, which has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. With the party now split into two factions, both sides will aim to retain their influence over the city. Eknath Shinde, who leads one faction, is a key political figure in Thane, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will look to reassert its presence.

Key issues likely to drive the election campaigns in Thane and Navi Mumbai include infrastructure development, transportation connectivity, housing and flood management. The Mahayuti coalition is expected to emphasize its work on infrastructural projects such as the expansion of metro networks and roadways, while the MVA will likely focus on issues related to governance and the needs of the growing population in these cities.

Both Thane and Navi Mumbai have seen major demographic shifts over the past decade, with a growing influx of working professionals and industries. This makes the upcoming election crucial, as the preferences of the urban voter base in these regions may influence the overall state result.