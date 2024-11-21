Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Kedar Dighe, 9 Others Booked Over Alleged Liquor And Cash Seizure In Kopari

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Kedar Dighe | File Photo

Thane: The Kopari police booked a non-cognizable offence against UBT's Kopari-Panchpakhadi candidate Kedar Dighe and nine others for allegedly finding liquor and cash in the car on Tuesday. The police seized 26 envelopes containing Rs 2000 each and liquor from the car. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of Shinde’s mentor the late Anand Dighe.

It is notable that Kedar Dighe is contesting against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kopari Panchpakhadi assembly. The police sources said that a complaint was field by one of worker Varsha Bhosale from Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena around 2 AM on Tuesday. The party workers received information that Dighe and his workers arrived Ashtvinayak Chowk in Kopari to distribute money.

The police said that the name in the NC have been identified as Kedar Dighe, Sachin Gorivile, Pradeep Shengde, Ravindra Shinalkar, Prashant Jagdale, Datta Pagwale, Anita Prabhu, Pandering David, and Bind. Police sources said that Sachin's car was found to contain envelopes with Rs 2000 each and liquor. The car was seized.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kedar Dighe denied the allegations. He said nothing objectionable was found in his car. “This is an attempt by the opponents to defame me. I had myself taken the car to the police station. After that whatever is happening is politically motivated,” he said.

A non-cognizable case was filed under Section 174 (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.