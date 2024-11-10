 Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Releases Manifesto For Mira Bhayandar Assembly Segment, Promising Solutions For Water Scarcity, Health, Education, & Infrastructure Development
The manifesto also speaks about setting up a civil court and police headquarters, promoting small-scale industries to generate employment opportunities, devising a citizen-friendly mechanism for redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings and construction of railway terminus to facilitate halts of long-distance trains for easier access to passengers.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released its manifesto for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment at a public meeting held at the Central Park ground in Mira Road on Saturday evening.

Prominent MVA leaders including- Anil Desai of Shiv-Sena (UBT), Balasaheb Thorat (Congress), MLAs- Hampana Gouda ( Karnataka), and Sanjeev Joseph (Kerala) along with senior NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) functionaries registered their presence in the manifesto unveiling programme. MVA candidate Muzaffar Hussain (Congress) is pitted against Mahayuti's- Narendra Mehta (BJP) and sitting legislator Geeta Jain (Independent) in the arena which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered battle to wrestle this assembly seat. 14 other candidates are also in the fray. 

Desai Launches A Scathing Attack On The BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Desai who is one of the most trusted aides of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “There is a huge disparity between the so-called policies and the actual action of the BJP leaders. The twin-city has been in a state of mess since the BJP came to power. The sorry condition of roads and water scarcity stand testimony to the incompetency and misrule.”  

“I have been in politics and serving people for four decades. Since the opposition cannot accuse me of corruption, they are playing divisive politics on religious lines,” charged Hussain. 

Thorat praised Hussain and his family for maintaining the religion of humanity at a time when hatred was being spread everywhere.

