Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate

Mahayuti fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil (L) from Mankhurd | Nawab Malik files two nominations from Mankhurd

Mumbai: The deadline for filing the nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections ended on October 29 and several key leaders emerged as independent candidates. Among those is NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Nawab Malik, who has filed nomination as a NCP candidate as well as independent from Mumbai's Mankhurd constituency. However, Ajit Pawar's backing to Malik has not got down well with the ally partners and BJP announced that Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil is the official Mahayuti candidate from Mankhurd.

It is evident that Nawab Malik has to withdraw his one of his nomination as as per Election Commission rules, a candidate can file only one nomination form from a constituency. It is to be seen if Malik withdraws his candidature as NCP candidate and contests independently or Ajit Pawar continues backing Malik. Notably, the BJP has reiterated that it does not support Nawab Malik's candidature and will not campaign for him either.

Nawab Malik's candidature as NCP candidate for Mankhurd was announced a few minutes before the deadline on Tuesday. While, his daughter Sana Malik was already announced as Mahayuti's official candidate from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar. After the rift in Mahayuti after Nawab Malik's nomination, speaking with ABP News Ajit Pawar said that soon there will a way out.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar released a media statement on Tuesday clarifying that time and again the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis has been against Malik nomination for the elections. "We do not support any candidate who has relations with underworld don Dawood or is related to Dawood's cases. BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik," Shelar said. However, the BJP will campaign for his daughter Sana Malik as any of her ties with Dawood are not proven.

Malik is out on medical bail in a money laundering case linked to Dawood. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022.

In Mankhurd constituency, Nawab Malik faces two strong opponents- Mahayuti's official candidate Suresh Patil aka Bullet Patil and three-term sitting MLA Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi. Azmi is the MVA candidate who is representing the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency from 15 years.