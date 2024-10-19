 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days Post Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days Post Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days Post Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement

The Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections came into effect on October 15, 2024. Between October 15 and October 18, a total of 420 complaints were received across the state through the C-Vigil app, out of which 414 complaints have been resolved by the Election Commission

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections was announced by the election commission on October 15, and since then Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in the state. In a significant action against violation of the code of conduct, the enforcement agencies have seized a whopping property costing Rs 10.64 crore in the last three days. The authorities also informed that a total of 420 complaints regarding violations of the MCC were received on the C-Vigil app, of 414 are resolved.

As per the statement issued by the authorities, "The Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections came into effect on October 15, 2024. Between October 15 and October 18, 2024, a total of 420 complaints were received across the state through the C-Vigil app, out of which 414 complaints have been resolved by the Election Commission."

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Removes 7,389 Unauthorised Banners And Posters In Past 48...
article-image

Notably, 256 complaints were addressed within 100 minutes. The highest number of complaints were resolved in Thane district.

"Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies of the state government have seized illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and valuable metals worth a total of Rs 10.64 crore," the statement further read.

FPJ Shorts
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy
Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy
Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral
Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral

BMC Removes Unauthorised Banners In Mumbai

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation pulled down as much as 7,389 banners, posters, and flags displayed throughout the city in the 48 hours after the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections came into effect from Wednesday.

By Thursday at 6 pm, the civic team from the license department had taken action, removing 4,115 religious banners, 2,006 boards, 555 posters, along with 356 political banners, 263 boards, 48 posters, and 196 commercial banners, 20 boards, 6 posters, and 679 flags.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission Increases Polling Stations In Mumbai
article-image

Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed In Pune

In the first 48 hours after the MCC came in place for the Maharashtra assembly election, a total of 25,860 campaign materials were removed with immediate effect from public properties and their premises, the Pune collector and District election officer informed.

The campaign materials removed across the district included 1,919 graffitis, 7,292 posters, 2,117 billboards, 4,580 banners, 2,854 flags, and 7,098 other materials.

Read Also
ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra...
article-image

The Election Commission of India has encouraged the voters to report any violations of the code of conduct using the Cvigil App. Complaints submitted through the app are resolved within 100 minutes. Additionally, voters can call the helpline number 1950 for further assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol...

Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol...

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended,...

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended,...

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies, High Humidity, Light Rains Predicted Over The Weekend; VIDEO

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Goes Full Throttle As Mahayuti Hints At Eknath Shinde's Return...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Goes Full Throttle As Mahayuti Hints At Eknath Shinde's Return...