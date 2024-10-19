Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days Post Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections was announced by the election commission on October 15, and since then Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in the state. In a significant action against violation of the code of conduct, the enforcement agencies have seized a whopping property costing Rs 10.64 crore in the last three days. The authorities also informed that a total of 420 complaints regarding violations of the MCC were received on the C-Vigil app, of 414 are resolved.

As per the statement issued by the authorities, "The Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections came into effect on October 15, 2024. Between October 15 and October 18, 2024, a total of 420 complaints were received across the state through the C-Vigil app, out of which 414 complaints have been resolved by the Election Commission."

Notably, 256 complaints were addressed within 100 minutes. The highest number of complaints were resolved in Thane district.

"Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies of the state government have seized illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and valuable metals worth a total of Rs 10.64 crore," the statement further read.

BMC Removes Unauthorised Banners In Mumbai

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation pulled down as much as 7,389 banners, posters, and flags displayed throughout the city in the 48 hours after the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections came into effect from Wednesday.

By Thursday at 6 pm, the civic team from the license department had taken action, removing 4,115 religious banners, 2,006 boards, 555 posters, along with 356 political banners, 263 boards, 48 posters, and 196 commercial banners, 20 boards, 6 posters, and 679 flags.

Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed In Pune

In the first 48 hours after the MCC came in place for the Maharashtra assembly election, a total of 25,860 campaign materials were removed with immediate effect from public properties and their premises, the Pune collector and District election officer informed.

The campaign materials removed across the district included 1,919 graffitis, 7,292 posters, 2,117 billboards, 4,580 banners, 2,854 flags, and 7,098 other materials.

The Election Commission of India has encouraged the voters to report any violations of the code of conduct using the Cvigil App. Complaints submitted through the app are resolved within 100 minutes. Additionally, voters can call the helpline number 1950 for further assistance.