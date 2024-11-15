Maharashtra Elections 2024: Geeta Jain Releases 'Geeta Ki Shapath' Manifesto, Outlines Development And Welfare Initiatives For Mira-Bhayandar

Independent Candidate Geeta Jain Releasing Her Manifesto in Bhayandar on Friday | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Independent candidate and sitting legislator- Geeta Jain on Friday released “Geeta ki Shapath” (Geeta’s Oath) –her manifesto showcasing the developmental works executed during her five tenure and the future roadmap in the form of various citizen-oriented welfare schemes and launching new infrastructure projects to shape the twin-city into a much better place to live in.

Apart from promises of solving the problem of water scarcity, strengthening the health care infrastructure mainly -mainly speedy construction of the Rs 134 crore cancer treatment hospital which she got sanctioned from the government, enhancing services at the existing civil hospital, upgrading educational facilities by extending classes till XIIth standard and setting up a sub-campus affiliated to the Mumbai university and better connectivity to Mumbai via coastal road and Bhayandar-Dahisar link road, the vision document also speaks about smart water management by speedy completion of the 218 MLD Surya Water Project, installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifier plants, promoting small scale industries to generate employment opportunities-especially by boosting prospects of a steel hub, facilitate halts of long-distance trains for easier access to passengers, setting up of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic locations, smart traffic signal management, job oriented schemes and low interest start-up loans for women, encouraging greenery by developing more gardens including vertical ones.

The manifesto contains a slew of promises for the fishing community including-cold storage facilities, ample cleaning spaces, ship repair yard, all-religion cemetery, bio-diversity park and exploring tourism opportunities especially in the scenic coastal areas of Uttan.

"I have dedicated myself to the welfare of people and again contesting the elections as an independent candidate. The electorate who are well-aware about the works done by me with honesty and dedication have taken the battle into their own hands." said Jain.

Special market zones, relocation of hawkers, modern waste management plants, community halls, single window clearance for film and serial shootings, regularising pre-2010 structures and well-planned redevelopment have also found place in the manifesto.