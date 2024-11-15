Mira-Bhayandar: Member Of Tamil Nadu-Based 'Trichy' Gang Arrested For Car Theft In Nallasopara, After Scanning 250 CCTV Footages

Representative Image/ File

The crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a member of the notorious “Trichy” gang involved in breaking car windows and stealing cash, lap-tops and other valuables.

Notably, the police scanned footages captured by around 250 closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras in Nallasopara, Vasai, Borivali and other parts of Mumbai to get a clue about the identity of the accused who broke the windows of a locked car parked outside a bank in Nallasopara and decamped with two high-end laptops on 19, October. The identity of the accused was ascertained as-Shangumam Amarnathan (38).

On the virtue of electronic surveillance and inputs provided by informers, the police learnt about his presence in Tamil Nadu. The police team immediately left for Tamil Nadu and arrested Amarnathan from his residence in the Ramji Nagar area in Tiruchirappalli district with the help of their local counterparts on 9, November.

The police recovered a stolen laptop and cash amounting Rs.27,000 from the possession of the accused who is an active member of the Trichy gang based in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. With Amarnath’s arrest the police cracked six unsolved cases reported in Panvel and other parts of Mumbai. Further investigations revealed the gang’s involvement in 13 similar offences committed in Karnataka and Telangana.

An offence under sections 303(2) (theft) and 324(2) for committing mischief of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Nallasopara police station. Not ruling out more arrests, the police are conducting further investigations.