Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Fire To Congress Corporator's Home In 2018

The CCTV footage capturing the duo who set fire to Congress Corporator home in 2018 | Image accessed by FPJ

More than six years after they were arrested for setting fire to the main door of a municipal corporator’s apartment in Mira Road, the duo was awarded ten-years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the district and sessions court, Thane, after they were found guilty of the crime on Wednesday.

The incident dates back to 3, February, 2018, when some miscreants locked the main door of Congress corporator- Zuber Inamdar’s apartment and burnt it by using petrol at around 3:30 am. The sequence of events was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene. The corporator who along with his family was present in the flat had suspected it to be an act of vengeance by local junkies owing their allegiance to the drug mafia against whom he had been conducting anti-drugs campaigns in the region.

Based on a complaint lodged by the corporators daughter-Rufi Inamdar, the Naya Nagar police registered an offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the IPC against miscreants. Following investigations two people identified as-Uneb Naasir Kewal and Asif Anwar Khan were arrested for their involvement in the crime. A charge-sheet supported with concrete evidence was presented before the court by the investigating team on 1, May, 2018.

The trial concluded on 13, November, 2024. Finding them guilty of the crime, additional sessions court judge- G.G.Bhansali awarded 10-years of RI to the duo and slapped a fine of Rs.3,000 each.