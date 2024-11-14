Mira-Bhayandar: Election Officials Partner With LPG Deliverymen, Launch Innovative Voter Awareness Drive Ahead Of Assembly Polls

LPG deliverymen in Mira Bhayandar join voter awareness drive, encouraging residents to vote in Maharashtra Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Election officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency are devising novel methods to sensitise voters on the importance of exercising their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November.

After putting their creative foot forward through the vibrant “Mehendi” art, election officials have roped in deliverymen from local Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply agencies including- Bharat Gas Agency and Dev Mogra Bharat Gas Services to spread awareness about the importance of getting inked in the voting process during their routine visits to refill cylinders in households across the twin-city.

The election officials have also started affixing election awareness stickers on gas cylinders which also sports a Quick Response (QR) code which after scanning enables voters to quickly access their voter list details and locate their polling stations by entering either their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or full name and other details.

This apart from organising rallies, theme-based music and street plays at strategic locations in the twin-city. The initiatives are part of a series of activities planned under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)- a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy across the state.

“Aiming to reach every household and commercial establishments, we had recently arranged a meeting of gas agency owners and deliverymen and requested their support in enhancing the voter turnout and they responded positively by actively participating in the awareness drive.” said Deepali Joshi who is the nodal officer (SVEEP) for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

With the addition of more than 60,000 new voters, the electoral strength of the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment currently stands at 5,10,862 including-2,43,072 female voters, 2,67, 785 male voters and 5 voters from the transgender community.

In the 2019 assembly polls, this segment recorded a turnout of 48.41 percent with an electoral strength of 4,39,283. SVEEP is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.