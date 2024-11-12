 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol & Live Cartridge In Nallasopara
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol & Live Cartridge In Nallasopara

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 24-year-old man with a country-made pistol and live cartridge on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel from the detection unit nabbed Rudresh Santosh Savet from the ground behind Naleshwar Nagar in the Tulinj area of Nallasopara East. ‘With the latest addition, the police have seized 14 country-made pistols, and 30 live cartridges collectively valued at around Rs6 lakh and arrested ten people including gun runners and potential buyers in the past less than ten days.

This action is in addition to apprehending two blacksmiths (metal workers) who were found to be in possession of 45 swords in Kashimira a week before the imposition of the MCC.

‘While all the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, investigations were underway to identify links to the seized weapons involved in the illegal possession and trafficking of firearms and weapons.

