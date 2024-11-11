Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested With 13.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹8.72 Lakh In Vasai

The accused peddlars in police custody | File Phot

Mira Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two drug-peddlers who were found to be in possession of ganja (cannabis) worth more than Rs 8.72 lakh in Vasai on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector-Pramod Badhaakh under the instructions of ACP-Madan Ballal laid a trap and intercepted a Maruti Baleno car near a defunct petrol pump on the highway. Upon checking the team found 13.5 kilograms of ganja worth Rs.8,72,760 which was hidden in the car.

Both the occupants- Santosh Ramjeet Jaiswar (26) and Vikas Dhanjay Jinjute (22)- residents of Mankhurd in eastern Mumbai were taken into custody and an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against them at the Pelhar police station.

The car has also been impounded. The investigators are trying to ascertain the source of the consignment and the potential buyers. Not ruling out the possibility of the duo being members of an organised drug cartel, the team is also verifying their background to determine if they were involved in similar offences.