 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct

Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Election Commission Kalyan seized Rs 5.55 crore in cash from a vehicle in Kalyan Rural assembly constituency on Saturday morning. The SST said that they seized Rs 5.55 crore cash from a vehicle was carrying amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
₹5.55 Crore Cash Seized by Election Surveillance Team in Kalyan | Representative pic

Thane: In ahead of State assembly election, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Election Commission Kalyan seized Rs 5.55 crore in cash from a vehicle in Kalyan Rural assembly constituency on Saturday morning.

The SST said that they seized Rs 5.55 crore cash from a vehicle was carrying amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The cash was seized in the morning from the vehicle’s two occupants on located Kalyan-Shilphata road during a police SST checking post, the official added. “A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway,” said another official. The team alerted the income tax department to conduct a further investigation into the matter.

Vishwas Gujar, Sub Divisional Officer and officer from election commission from Kalyan, said, "One team was deployed at Kalyan Shilphata road and intercepted a vehicle, finding a huge amount of cash after checking it. We alerted Income Tax officer and they arrived and conducted Panchnama."

Earlier three cash seized incident reported.

The flying squad seized Rs2.30 crore cash from a vehicle who was carrying cash on November 4. The cash was seized in the evening from the vehicle’s two occupants on located Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi during a police nakabandi, the official added.

The flying squad in Ulhanagar seized Rs17 lakh cash from the Innova car’s one occupant, who was heading towards Murbad from Thane on Ulhasnagar-Shahad road in Ulhasnagar during a Flying squad nakabandi, the official added.

The Kasara police seized Rs2 crore cash when cash was seized in the morning from the car’s two occupants on Mumbai-Nasik located Kasara ghat, Shahapur taluka, near Chintamani police chowki, during a police nakabandi, the official added.

