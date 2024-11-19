Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Sends Notice To Shinde Sena Over Surrogate Ads Used In Marathi Serials

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India sent a notice to the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for running surrogate advertisements in a bid to campaign for the party through serials on a Marathi TV channel. The EC notice sought a detailed statement from the party on the matter regarding the said complaint to this office within next 24 hours.

What Does The EC Notice Say?

As per the EC notice, some serials on Star Pravah channel such as Matichya Chuli and Premacha Chaha ran surrogate ads by the party for their campaigning of Shinde Sena. The notice also alleged the possibility of the party paying some amount for the said advertisements for campaigning in a hidden way by showing the party's street advertisements in them.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.