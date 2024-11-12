Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Don't Fall For Congress' Conspiracy, Stay United', PM Modi Urges Voters In Chandrapur Rally

PM Modi addressing election rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra | ANI

Chandrapur: With Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner, the poll campaigns have intensified. In a scathing attack against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition is conspiring to divide the Adivasi communities into castes taking away the benefits the community gets in the Scheduled Tribe section. Modi made the allegations while addressing a mega election rally Chimur in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Notably, the region has a high percentage of tribal communities. The region is stronghold of Congress. In Vidharbha, the Congress and BJP has a direct contest.

#WATCH | Chandrapur, Maharashtra: Addressing a public meeting in Chimur, PM Modi says, "... The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them... Congress wants you to fight internally and break your… pic.twitter.com/ZGi7CqIhFN — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

'Congress Conspires To Divide Communities', Says PM Modi

PM Modi said, "The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them. Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity. If the Adivasi community gets divided into castes, it will end its identity and strength. We don't have to become a part of Congress conspiracy and we have to stay united," Modi said addressing the sea of people present at the rally.

Urging the voters to stay united, PM Modi gave the slogan 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge' (We will be safe if we stay united).

#WATCH | Chandrapur, Maharashtra: Addressing a public meeting in Chimur, PM Modi says, "You have seen the double speed of development in the last 2.5 years. Maharashtra is the state with maximum foreign investment... There are new airports and expressways, one dozen Vande Bharat… pic.twitter.com/5vSXaMDv3u — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Speaking over development in Chandrapur, Modi said, "The people of Chandrapur have been demanding rail connectivity for years, but Congress and MVA did not let that happen. The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of MVA. Congress has double PhD in halting the development," he added, urging the people to vote for Mahayuti.

The PM will also address mega election rallies in Solapur and Pune later in the day.