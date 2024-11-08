Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Supports Nawab Malik’s Candidacy At Mankhurd Rally, Defends Against BJP Opposition; VIDEO

DCM Ajit Pawar and Nawab Malik during the campaign rally for NCP Canidate Sana Malik at Anushakti Nagar Assembly in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite strong opposition from the BJP to NCP candidate Nawab Malik’s candidacy, NCP chief Ajit Pawar attended a massive rally organised by Malik in the Mankhurd area, as well as a rally for Malik's daughter, Sana Malik, in the Anushakti Nagar constituency. The large gathering received enthusiastic support from attendees.

Ajit Pawar launched the campaign for NCP candidates in Mumbai, starting with the rally in Anushakti Nagar, which began from Govandi’s Tata Nagar, followed by another rally in Malik’s Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency.

Addressing the rally, Pawar said, “Nawab Malik has been given a ticket to contest the election. He will contest on the clock symbol. There is not a single offence proven against him in the court, he is not convicted yet. Therefore, I will go for his campaign.”

Speaking to the media, Nawab Mailik said, “Ajit Pawar stood behind me, he showed faith in me and gave me a ticket to contest. He also came and participated in my rally, I expect nothing more than that from him.”

Addressing the media, Pawar said, “I always perform my duties that is why I come here in support of my candidate. Only 13 days left for the election and it is the duty of all alliance parties to get their candidates elected.”

When he was asked about BJP's opposition to Malik's campaigning, Pawar said, “I am doing it. isn't it enough? Abu Azmi is a three time MLA from here. But he didn't do anything for the constituency.”