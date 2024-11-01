 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 28 ACPs Transferred, 17 From Mumbai Police Amid Major Reshuffle Satewide Ahead Of Assembly Polls
The transfer orders were issued on Wednesday evening by Sandeep Dhakane, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department, with instructions for the transferred officers to immediately take charge at their new postings.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
Maharashtra police undergo significant reshuffle ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with 28 ACPs transferred, including 17 from Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: Following the orders of the Election Commission, the Home Department has transferred 28 Assistant Police Commissioners in the state police force. Among them, 17 officers are from the Mumbai Police.

The transfer orders were issued on Wednesday evening by Sandeep Dhakane, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department, with instructions for the transferred officers to immediately take charge at their new postings.

In light of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of officers who had been posted at the same location for several years. Following this directive, several officers of the ranks of Police Inspector, Assistant Police Inspector, and Sub-Inspector across the state were also transferred.

On Wednesday evening, the Home Department issued orders transferring 28 Assistant Police Commissioners, 17 of whom are from Mumbai.

Key transfers include Assistant Police Commissioner Yogesh Ashokrao Gawde from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, Kishore Vishwanath Gayke from Dahisar division in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, Suhas Pandurang Kamble from Kherwadi division to the Nashik Maharashtra Police Academy as Deputy Superintendent, and Ravindra Shankarrao Dalvi from Mulund division to Marol as Deputy Superintendent of the Police Training Division.

Additional transfers include Sanjay Damodar Dahake from Deonar division to Khandala Police Training Center, Mahesh Narayan Mugutrao from Santacruz division to the Nashik Crime Investigation Training Center, and Kumud Jagannath Kadam from Bhoiwada division to the Nashik Highway Safety Squad as Deputy Superintendent.

