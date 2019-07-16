Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members meet Shiv Sena chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnaivs on Monday assured the organisation fighting for the merger of Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka into Maharashtra to appoint two more ministers to resolve the problems of the affected people.A case has been pending in the supreme court over Maharashtra's claim on more than 800 villages and towns located on the Karnataka side bordering Maharashtra.

A delegation of members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) led by Kiran Thakur on Monday visited the chief minister here. The delegation also met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. The MES has been fighting for the merger of the 800-odd villages with Maharashtra since the last several years.

“We will offer some subsidy to Marathi schools and libraries, which are being operated in these 800-odd villages and towns across the Maharashtra-Karnataka border," the chief minister said. The MES also requested Fadnavis that if the BJP forms government in Karnataka, the party should initiate some concrete steps to resolve the festering issue.