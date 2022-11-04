Maharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area

Updated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Lonikand police station has registered a case against eight people; including one doctor, for running a hospital illegally in Wagholi’s Siddharth nagar. All of the accused have been booked under various sections.

The case came to light when Narendra Anand Waghmare, a lawyer by profession and a resident of Wagholi, filed a complaint at Lonikand Police Station recently against New Matoshree Multi specialist Hospital in Wagholi.

As per sources from the police department, the hospital was run in collaboration with Dr Shashikant Nikam and Dr Vidyanand Bhillare and the accused opened an unofficial hospital named New Matoshree Multi Specialist in Wagholi area in the year 2014. 

Here the accused not only cheated the residents but also government authorities with his malicious acts. “This must have caused grievous health issues and a threat to the lives of multiple patients, said one of the sources from police department.”

The complainant also told the police that the accused threatened him and his family members. A different case has been registered in this regard. 

Further investigation is being led by Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar of Lonikand Police Station in the matter.

