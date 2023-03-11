Maharashtra: ED raids NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's house in Kolhapur | Photo: Hasan Mushrif/Instagram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again raided the house of NCP leader, former minister Hasan Mushrif in Kagal, Kolhapur in the early hours of Saturday morning. This is the second raid at the NCP leader's house in the last one and a half months which has eventually caused a stir. It is also said that Mushrif's problems will increase after ED raids his house for the second time.

According to a report in TV9 Marathi, four to five ED officials raided Hasan Mushrif's house in Kagal early today. ED officials have come to Mushrif's house early in the morning and started the investigation. Important documents are being examined by ED. A large contingent of security guards were kept outside Mushrif's house to prevent any interference in this operation.

Why has ED raided Mushrif's house?

Mushrif's house has been raided in connection with the Santaji Ghorpade sugar factory scam. In the case, 158 crores were transferred from bogus companies in Kolkata to this factory. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had claimed that this is the money of money laundering. Somaiya also demanded action against Mushrif in this case. After that, Income Tax Department and ED started action against Mushrif.

Who is Hasan Mushrif?

Hasan Mushrif is the sitting MLA of NCP. He leads the Kagal assembly constituency in Kolhapur district. Mushrif is well known in western Maharashtra as the prominent Muslim face of NCP. He dominates the politics of Kolhapur district.

Hasan Mushrif was appointed as a minister during the coalition government. He held the post of Labor Minister. He also won the 2014 assembly elections in the Modi wave. He was also offered to join the party by BJP, but he rejected the offer.

