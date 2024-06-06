Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Crucial Meeting Of NCP Leaders At Mumbai Residence To Review Lok Sabha Poll Results

Mumbai: A meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders chaired by chief Ajit Pawar is underway at the latter's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

This comes after the Lok Sabha poll results in which the 'Mahayuti' alliance witnessed a setback, bagging merely 17 out of 48 seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the NCP are allies in the 'Mahayuti' alliance.

Prominent NCP leaders including state party chief Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Hasan Musrif, and Aditi Tatkare, are present at the meet.

#WATCH | Mumbai | NCP chief Ajit Pawar holds meeting with party leaders following Lok Sabha election results pic.twitter.com/ZpU6FN5bYF — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leaders including Anand Paranjpe, Maharashtra party president arrives at Maharashtra Dy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar's residence. pic.twitter.com/IAeXHm6bxM — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

According to the sources, the meeting is being held to discuss the poll outcomes.

About Results Of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As per the Election Commission of India, the BJP bagged nine seats this time against 23 in the 2019 LS polls; the Shiv Sena secured seven seats while the NCP managed to win one seat in Maharashtra. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance, on the other hand, bagged 30 seats with the Congress being 13, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) being eight, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) being nine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Narendra Modi along with top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party met leaders from the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday in the first meeting after the alliance secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA leaders have reposed faith in Modi and chose him as the leader of the alliance, paving the way for him to become the PM for the third straight time.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. After the BJP failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha polls, it will have to count on its allies in order to form the government.