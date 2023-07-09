Maharashtra: Donkey Launches Fatal Attack On Elderly Man In Kolhapur; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Maharashtra: A shocking video has emerged from Kolhapur, depicting a donkey launching a sudden and fatal attack on an elderly man. Donkeys are generally known for their calm nature, but the incident captured on CCTV shows a donkey aggressively assaulting a person for an extended period of time.

CCTV Footage Shows Donkey's Aggressive Attack

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on July 7th at around 11 am in Kolhapur. The footage shows an old man walking along the road while a seemingly harmless donkey stands nearby. Unexpectedly, the donkey charges towards the man with great speed, delivering a powerful blow.

Donkey Continues Attack Even After Resistance By Onlookers

To everyone's astonishment, the donkey not only immobilises the elderly man but also tramples him under its feet. Onlookers rush to the man's aid but are unable to rescue him from the relentless donkey. Despite attempts to intervene, including throwing stones and hitting the donkey with a stick, the vicious attack persists.

Recent Attack Follows Series Of Other Attacks Earlier

Disturbingly, this is reportedly the second incident of a donkey attacking humans in the past three days in Gandhinagar, Kolhapur. The previous attack had left 13 people injured. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities regarding these animal attacks, no effective action has been taken thus far.