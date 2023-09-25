Maharashtra: Disqualification Petition Against Dy Chairperson Of Legislative Council Likely To Benefit Rebel NCP MLCs

File photo

Mumbai: There is a possibility that in light of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand that the deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe should not function as a disqualification petition against her is pending, the petition against rebel NCP MLCs won’t get heard.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) retaliated by filing a disqualification petition against Gorhe, who along with Manisha Kayande and Biplav Bijoria joined the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. It also said that since the petition against Gorhe was pending, she should not function as deputy chairperson of the upper house of the state legislature. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has filed a disqualification petition against 5 MLCs including Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale, Aniket Tatkare, Amol Mitkari who went with the Ajit Pawar faction.

Notices may be issued to the concerned MLCs in this regard soon.

Supreme Court verdict

According to the order of the Supreme Court, if there is a notice of no-confidence motion against the presiding officer of a legislative house, they do not get the right to be heard till the decision in this regard is taken. The five-member constitution bench has given this verdict in the Nabam Rebia case. Gohra's authority is likely to be questioned in light of the SC verdict, which would have a bearing on the disqualification petition related to NCP MLCs and that too is also expected to be delayed.

Dispute over authority of the deputy chairperson

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab had moved the upper house during the monsoon session stating that Gorhe has no right to run the house while a disqualification petition is pending against her. Now, a complaint will be registered in the legislature secretariat soon, he said. Therefore, there is a possibility that the dispute over authority of the deputy chairperson will come to the fore in state politics.

Meanwhile, the hearing on disqualification petition against the Shiv Sena MLAs finally began before Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Monday which is likely to get stuck in the maze of “dates.”

