 Maharashtra: Speaker Rahul Narvekar To Hear Shiv Sena Members' Disqualification Petition From Sept 14
Sources said that the Speaker has invited all the MLAs on September 14 and he is likely to hear them all on the same day

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: Hearing on the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena members is finally scheduled to begin on Thursday (Sept 14).

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar had sent notices to all the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs before the monsoon session of the state legislature and had sought replies from them. After an extension of about a couple of weeks to file the replies, the members from CM Shinde camp had filed a tempo load of replies, where each individual reply measured about 6,000 pages. Narvekar, had then made it clear that the hearing on the replies shall begin once the replies are thoroughly studied. Accordingly, the process of hearing is now scheduled to begin on September 14, officials from the assembly secretariat have said.

Speaker Narvekar to hear all the MLAs in person

Since, the process for decision on disqualification petition is a quasi judicial process, after the written replies to the notices, the Speaker Narvekar shall now hear all the MLAs in person. 

Sources said that the Speaker has invited all the MLAs on September 14 and he is likely to hear them all on the same day. Since, each of the MLAs was served a separate notice, the hearing will be separate for every MLA. 

After the hearing begins, the issues will be framed and again explanations will be sought from the concerned MLAs. This means the decision will still take a long time to come. However, the MLAs will be satisfied that the process has moved a step forward.

