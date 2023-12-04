Maharashtra: Dhule-CSTM Express Stops Near Vasind Due To Engine Failure; Mumbai Suburban Train Traffic Hit

Representative image

In a disruption that lasted nearly one hour and forty-five minutes, the Dhule-CSMT Express came to a standstill near Vasind due to engine failure on Monday afternoon. The incident resulted in delays for over half a dozen local train services, with some experiencing up to a 30-minute setback.

"The Central Railway (CR) reported the locomotive failure at 12:08 noon. Upon receiving the information, concerned officials promptly rushed to the site. To address the issue, an alternative engine was arranged, and the Dhule-CSMT Express resumed its journey, clearing the section. Normal train traffic on the UP line recommenced at 1:43 pm," said an official.

However, the impact of the disruption cascaded to the down line towards Kasara, causing delays for a few trains. Despite traffic running on the down line during this period, a ripple effect was observed.

Notably, the Banaras LTT Super Fast Express was among the trains affected by the unforeseen engine failure. Passengers on over half a dozen local trains and the Banaras LTT Super Fast Express experienced delays as a result of the temporary halt and subsequent cascading effects on the railway line.