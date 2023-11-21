 Maharashtra: Dhangar Community Violence Erupts At Collector's Office In Jalna, Demanding ST Status
With no officials responding, Dhangar youths grew restless and began pelting stones at the collectorate building.

The casteist agitation in Maharashtra turned violent again on Tuesday as members of the Dhangar community engaged in violence at the collector's office in Jalna. Notably, the Maratha agitation also had a violent beginning in Jalna, where activist Manoj Jarange-Patil had initiated a fast unto death.

On Tuesday, a large group of Dhangars marched to the collectorate office in Jalna to submit a memorandum, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community. Following speeches at the gate, blocked by the police, activists requested senior officials to come down and receive their memorandum.

With no officials responding, Dhangar youths grew restless and began pelting stones at the collectorate building. The intensity of the stone-throwing forced the staff to remain inside the office, causing widespread tension in Jalna town. The police faced challenges in bringing the situation under control. Dhangars also conducted demonstrations in various parts of the state.

