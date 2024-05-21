Mumbai: Good Samaritans Help People And Officials On Polling Day

FPJ

As Mumbaikars stepped out to vote for the parliamentary elections amid the scorching heat on Monday, the good samaritans of the city tried to help the voters go through a smooth process through various ways. A group in Bandra carried out a pick and drop facility for senior citizens to the polling booths while another group in Wadala provided buttermilk and cold drinks to police and administration personnel on duty to save them from the humid weather.

On Monday, Mumbaikars casted their vote to elect their member of parliament from the six constituencies of the city. Although the maximum city only recorded around 47.5% voter turnout on the day of polling, the voters faced severe heat and humidity to fulfil their responsibility towards the nation. Meanwhile a lot of Mumbaikars turned out to become good samaritans on this day and helped voters as well as on-duty personnel to ensure a smooth voting process.

A young social worker from Bandra had organised a pick and drop facility for the senior citizens who wished to cast their vote at the polling centres. Bhavesh Sadhnani (32) drove the senior citizens from his locality and neighboring areas of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz to their designated polling stations. Sadhnani facilitated around 10 senior citizens to reach their polling station and ensured that they are dropped back home safely after successfully casting their vote.

Sadhnani said, “Last week I got to know that a lot of senior citizens in my area were not approached for home voting and due to the heat and traffic at the polling stations, many don’t get out of their houses. I circulated a message on social media and due to my social connect during the Covid period, a lot of people, who lived abroad and wanted their parents or grandparents to get their vote casted without any hassle, reached out to me. I even ensured that they get voting slips and have matching names to complete the process smoothly.”

Another group of young businessmen, professionals and social activists in Wadala ensured that personnel on election duty get relief from the scorching heat and humidity of the weather. These young Samaritans provided buttermilk and cold drinks to the police and election personnel at three polling booths in Wadala throughout the day.

Chirag Shah, one of the volunteers, said, “I went to cast my vote and felt pity that in such a humid climate, many officials specially Mumbai Police were working without even a fan or a proper ventilation. I and my five friends immediately purchased some buttermilk and cold drinks to be distributed among the officials working at the three booths of Wadala. The police and even a candidate appreciated our selfless work.”