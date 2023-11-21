Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Govt Has Found Kunbi Records Of 32 Lakh People, Says Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil

Manoj Jarange-Patil | FPJ

“The committee formed by the state government authorities has identified 32 lakh cases till 10 am today where the term “Kunbi” is mentioned in documents related to the Maratha community,” said firebrand quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil while reiterating his call for Maratha reservation. He also emphasised the community's rightful demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

On statewide tour, Jarange-Patil urges Marathas to stay calm

Jarange-Patil was speaking at a public meeting held near the Jari-Mari lake in Kashimira on Tuesday afternoon as part of the second phase of his statewide tour which commenced on November 16 and will conclude on December 24 - the deadline which has been set for the state government to provide Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. The activist also questioned the rationale behind depriving reservations for the Maratha community for the past 70 years despite this evidence.

Urging Marathas to stay calm, united and careful to ensure that communal tensions are not flared, the Jalna-based activist quota activist asserted, “We have neither discriminated against anyone on the basis of caste nor do we want to snatch the quota of any other community. However, the agitation for our rightful and justified demands of reservation has been successful and we will get it for sure.”

Echoes of 'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha' chant

Chanting slogans of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha”, members of the Maratha community had gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of Jarange-Patil and hear his speech. He was earlier welcomed with loud cheers, claps, saffron flags and JCB’s to shower flowers on him. The officer bearers and volunteers of the Mira Bhayandar Sakal Maratha Samaj had made elaborate arrangements for the public meeting which took place amidst tight police security.